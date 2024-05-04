Telephone Conversation between PM Kobakhidze and European Council President Michel

A telephone conversation between European Council President Charles Michel and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze took place on May 3, with a strikingly different tone in the readout provided by the two sides.

European Council President wrote that he discussed the recent developments in Georgia and reiterated “EU’s full support to all Georgians who put European future of their country first.” Michel notes that “Georgian citizens’ call for an open democratic and pluralistic society must be heeded.” He stresses that “vibrant debate is a cornerstone and genuine dialogue is now needed.” Stressing that “Georgia’s future belongs with the EU” he calls on Georgians: “Don’t miss this historic chance.”

The readout of the same conversation as per the statement of PM Kobakhidze says that he conveyed to the President of the European Council his “disappointment that despite numerous invitations, our partners have been reluctant to engage in substantive discussions on transparency law.” PM writes: “Furthermore, I highlighted that we have not yet heard any counterarguments against this proposed legislation, which is solely aimed at promoting transparency and accountability of relevant organizations vis-à-vis Georgian society.”

He then notes that he brought to the attention of Charles Michel “the active involvement of foreign-funded organizations in two attempted revolutions in Georgia between 2020 and 2023.” He also writes that he emphasized that “the transparency law” is a “crucial prerequisite for achieving de-polarization, which he notes is “the main recommendation of the European Union.”

Also Read: