Legal Issues Committee Greenlights Foreign Agents Bill in Second Hearing

On April 29, the Legal Issues Committee of the Parliament of Georgia endorsed the Foreign Agents Bill in the second hearing. Committee Chair Anri Okhanashvili had extensively used his authority to limit the opportunity for opposition to comment on the draft law, expelling the total of 17 people, including opposition MPs and CSO representatives, from the hearing.

While the hearing was still in progress, over 20 Georgian CSOs slammed Chairman Okhanashvili in a joint statement, arguing that he “abused power” and restricted opposition’s ability “guaranteed by the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of Georgia, to oppose, ask tough questions and receive answers.” According to the CSOs, the opportunity to ask questions was also restricted for CSO representatives.

Simultaneously, the ruling Georgian Dream is holding a rally in Tbilisi in support of the contentious bill. There are multiple reports that the Georgian Dream party mobilized its supporters nationwide, mostly those employed in public institutions, to attend the rally. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party’s founder and honorary chairman, is scheduled to appear before the crowd today.

