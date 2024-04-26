NAPR Refuses Registration of Alt-Info’s Alternative Party

On April 26, Zurab Makharadze, the leader of the pro-Russian, anti-liberal “Conservative Movement/Alt-info” party, reported that the National Agency of Public Registration of Georgia (NAPR) started the procedure to abolish Georgian Idea. This defunct party was “gifted” to Alt-Info by its Chairman after NAPR cancelled Alt-Info’s initial registration as a political party.

Makharadze shared on social media the picture of the letter he received from the Central Election Commission (CEC) informing him that the CEC will not count the 70 thousand signatures (required to register a party to run in the elections) because NAPR has started the process of canceling the Georgian Idea party.

Makharadze writes that the move comes amidst his party’s refusal to participate in the April 29 counter-rally planned by GD: “I am now looking at this document with which the Georgian Dream cancels the “Georgian Idea”, the party that participated in the last elections, and at the same time I am reading the [Fasebook] posts of the people – allegedly members of of the national flank who declare us traitors to the motherland because we refuse to participate in the GD party’s event.” (Alt-Info members have been heavily criticized in recent days by some of its supporters for publicly stating that they don’t intend to attend the counter-rally organized by GD in support of the Foreign Agents Bill).

Makharadze writes: “We will do our best to ensure that the people have another choice in the elections, besides Natsebi [UNM] and Kotsebi [Georgian Dream]. But people also have to decide whether they want to have such a choice at all.”

