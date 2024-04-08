Pro-Russian “Alt-Info” Party Registration Revoked

The National Agency of Public Registry of Georgia (NAPR) cancelled the registration of the pro-Russian, anti-liberal “Conservative Movement/Alt-info” party, according to the decision issued on April 8.

The Public Registry made the decision following the a request from the Anti-Corruption Bureau to review the legality of the party’s registration.

NAPR found several irregularities including missing signatures, incomplete member information, inconsistencies in naming, emblem discrepancies, and lack of defined governance and property provisions in the charter.

The decision takes effect upon publication and allows for appeal within 30 calendar days at the National Agency of Public Registry, after which it may be appealed in court.

Also Read: