Heated Exchange as Interior Minister Questioned in Parliament

On April 19, Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri is in the Parliament in interpellation. The interpellation was to focus on the Ministry’s work against domestic violence and femicide, as well as drugs, but has been overshadowed by the topic of recent protests against the Foreign Agents Law and the alleged beating and detention by police of an opposition MP who is legally entitled to immunity.

Salome Samadashvili, a member of the opposition Lelo for Georgia party, addressed the Minister during his speech in Parliament, pressing him over the detentions and reported beatings during the protests, including of Irakli Kupradze, the Lelo for Georgia party’s Secretary General. Following warnings, MP Samadashvili was forcibly expelled from the plenary hall by the order of Speaker Papuashvili.

The session continued against the backdrop of heated exchanges, switching of microphones for the opposition deputies and sharp criticism by the opposition of the actions of the MIAs during the protest rallies against the “Foreign Agents” Law.

Rallies against “Russian Law”

Speaking of the recent protests against the “Foreign Agents Law,” the Minister claimed that “the public saw how the peaceful rally turned into the violent actions since the day one. While the protest was taking place in a completely peaceful situation, some of the participants became aggressive towards the law enforcement officers, threw various objects, including stones, bottles, poured paint, verbally and physically insulted the police officers, and did not obey their legal demands.”

The Minister claimed that five police officers were injured during the protests, with two of them hospitalized because of the “heavy injuries.” According to him, in total 40 protesters were detained on administrative charges.

Minister Gomelauri alleged that “certain forces” used “all kinds of methods” to reach their “goal” of escalating the situation.

Beating of MP During Rally

In the beginning of today’s Parliamentary session, the opposition MP Tamar Kordzaia asked the Minister to comment on MP Elisashvili’s case. Minister Gomelauri limited his comment to saying that the incident is “unfortunate.” Later during the interpellation he returned to the topic, adding that “I am sorry. What happened is very bad. The investigation has been launched. I do not want to make assessments…Let’s wait.”

Interpellation Questions

During the interpellation, the Minister read the responses to the eight questions posed by seven opposition MPs, which had been previously submitted in written form. The questions focused on a range of issues including the Ministry’s response to delayed response to domestic violence and violence against women; inter-agency cooperation against the problem; the Ministry’s policy towards its employees who commit the violence against women and domestic violence; the activities of witness and victim coordinators; the activities of the Human Rights Protection and Investigation Quality Monitoring Department; and the Ministry’s measures and efforts to combat the drug crimes.

