The Daily Beat: 28 March

The Tbilisi City Court again adjourned the trial of Lazare Grigoriadis, citing his physical absence in the courtroom. As a result, Grigoriadis, 23, arrested in connection with the March 7-9 protests for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at police and setting fire to a police car, remains in custody. The next court session is scheduled for April 8, when the final verdict is expected to be announced.

In an email comment shared with Formula TV, the U.S. State Department reacted to the Georgian Dream’s initiative to amend the constitution, curtailing LGBT rights, expressing concerns about reports regarding the potential content of this legislation, further adding that they are in touch with the Georgian government. “We will be on the lookout for the text if or when it becomes available and may have more to say at that time,” notes the U.S. State Department in its written comment.

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is visiting Argentina, and he has already met with Vice President Victorio Villarruel, who also serves as the President of the Senate, and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino. During the meetings, the parties discussed parliamentary cooperation, trade and economic relations, and the European security landscape, emphasizing Georgia’s increased international role after obtaining the EU candidate status.

In an interview with TV Pirveli, former prime minister and leader of the opposition “For Georgia” party, Giorgi Gakharia, said that he is not happy to see ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili in prison. He also believes that if Saakashvili stays out of politics, there will be a better chance of solving his problem in a humanitarian dimension.