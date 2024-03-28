The Daily Beat: 27 March

The Council of Europe’s Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović slammed the Georgian Dream’s initiative to amend the constitution, curtailing LGBT rights. “It also represents the political manipulation of LGBTI-phobia in the run-up to elections, which I have previously condemned and which should have no place in a democratic society based on the rule of law and respect for the human rights of everyone,” said the Human Rights Commissioner in a statement published on March 27.

The assets declaration of the former prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, revealed that he received GEL 150.000 (approximately USD 54.545) as a gift from his parents in 2023. According to the assets declaration, “wealthy” parents of the former prime minister also paid GEL 109.500 (around USD 40.000) for their grandson’s scandalous charter flight on the state-owned jet to the U.S. Assets declaration also indicates that in 2023, Garibashvili’s average monthly salary amounted to GEL 3,750 (USD 1.383).

According to the EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński, the EU considers integrity checks of top judges as a valuable mechanism to ensure a professional and independent judicial system. EU Ambassador also reminded authorities that a highly professional and independent judiciary is one of nine conditions set by the EC for Georgia, further expressing readiness to provide any necessary EC assistance and expertise.

Speaking with the journalists, Ambassador Herczyński also announced “several high-level visits involving EU institutions and also involving 27 EU member states to intensify dialogue” with Georgia. He stressed that the EC is “already in the process of drafting the enlargement report that will be published in October this year, again with recommendations from the EC to move forward to the next step or to wait.”

In its draft contribution prepared within the 71st plenary meeting in Brussels, the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for European Union Affairs of Parliaments of the EU (COSAC) expressed support for the EU enlargement and called for “working towards opening accession talks with Georgia, in line with the merit-based approach.” The COSAC also urged the EU candidate countries to intensify reform efforts, particularly in the field of the rule of law.

An officer of the French National Gendarmerie, Major General Bettina Boughani, has been appointed as the new head of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, said the Council of the European Union in its announcement. She will serve from March 21, 2024, until December 14, 2024, succeeding Dimitrios Karabalis.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that the remains of 12 people missing as a result of the 1992-1993 war in Abkhazia were identified and returned to their families. In total, 1958 people, including military personnel and civilians, are still reported as missing in connection with the 1992-1993 war in Abkhazia.

Another dismissed employee won a legal dispute with the National Agency for Cultural Heritage under the Culture Ministry. According to the Social Justice Center, the Tbilisi City Court ruled unlawful the dismissal of Natela Mumladze from the agency subordinated to the Culture Ministry. Tea Tsulukiani, since her appointment as Minister of Culture, has been frequently accused of persecuting freedom of expression and politically motivated dismissals, as was the case during her tenure as Justice Minister.