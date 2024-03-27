COSAC Calls for Working towards EU Accession Talks with Georgia

The Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (COSAC) expresses support for the EU enlargement and calls for “working towards opening accession talks with Georgia, in line with the merit-based approach” in its draft contribution prepared within the framework of its 71st plenary meeting in Brussels on March 24-26.

The COSAC urges the EU candidate countries “to intensify, with the assistance of the European Union, their reform efforts, particularly in the field of the rule of law, in accordance with the Copenhagen criteria.”

The COSAC plenary meetings take place twice a year, bringing together members of the national parliaments and the European Parliament to discuss current EU affairs and issues relating to the role of the national parliaments in the EU. COSAC can adopt conclusions and contributions, which are non-binding for the national parliaments. Parliaments of the EU candidate countries can also participate as observers.

In the draft contribution, the COSAC expresses “its support for the ongoing accession process of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to the EU, based on the fulfilment of the conditions required for the enlargement process in accordance with the European Commission’s enlargement package for 2023.”

COSAC also reiterates its “unwavering support” for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia, as well as Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia, within their internationally recognized borders.

Maka Botchorishvili, the Chair of the EU Integration Committee of the Georgian parliament, addressed the plenary meeting. “As of present, we aspire to fulfill 9 steps set out by the EU striving to maintain the positive dynamics in terms of conformity with the EU foreign and security policy regardless of the security challenges that we are exposed to due to the occupation of Georgian regions by Russia”, Botchorishvili said.

She called for the accession talks to be commenced with all the candidate countries “without delay”. “Individual approach is a must but the candidate states shall enjoy equal opportunities”.

Overall, the draft contribution addresses the EU’s 2019-2024 legislature, the 2024-2029 strategic agenda, the issue of strategic autonomy, Ukraine, the Middle East, gender policy and the representation of women and men in parliament, the future of democracy and the rule of law in Europe and the access to information on the Council’s decision-making process.

