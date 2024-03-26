Russian Court Sentences Georgian Citizen in Absentia in Connection with Crimean Bridge Explosion

On March 26, the Basmannyy court of Moscow sentenced in absentia a Georgian citizen, Alexandre Inasaridze, on charges of committing a “terrorist attack” on the Crimean bridge, reports Russian state media TASS. Inasaridze allegedly owns the trucking company whose vehicle transported the explosives that later exploded on the bridge. He is sentenced to two months of preventive detention from the moment of his extradition to the Russian territory.

The Russian court also convicted in absentia Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, who admitted to the involvement of Ukraine in the attack on the bridge in July 2023. The attack, which used improvised explosive devices disguised as rolls of greenhouse film, took place in October 8, 2022.

The bridge connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine, which was occupied by Russia in 2014. Four days after the attack that killed three people, Russia’s Federal Security Service announced the arrest of eight people responsible for the crime, including five Russian citizens and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia. The FSB also announced that two Georgian citizens, Inasaridze and a broker named “Levan”, were accomplices in the crime.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)