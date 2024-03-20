Dozens of CSOs React to PM, Speaker Statements on Ruling Out “Vetting” of Judges

47 civil society organizations said in a joint statement published on March 20 that the “issue of improving the judiciary cannot be closed because this requirement of the European Commission is an important prerequisite for the opening of accession negotiations with Georgia,” reacting to earlier statements by the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament that the issue of “vetting” of judges ” was closed” on their part.

According to the watchdogs, the creation of a mechanism to check the integrity of senior judges and candidates is aimed at ensuring an impartial judiciary and EU membership. “By closing this issue, the government, against the will of the Georgian people, puts the European integration process at risk”.

The CSOs said there are “fundamental questions about the integrity of the people in the leading positions in the judiciary, and about the possession of property incompatible with their official salaries”. The CSOs also recalled the sanctions imposed by the United States on several key judges.

In this context, the watchdogs believe it should be in the interests of the judges and the government to remove all the question marks, adding that “if there is no problem with the integrity of the judges, it is unclear to us why the political and judicial authorities oppose this process”.

The CSOs called on the authorities to recognize the existing problems in the judiciary, and to start the “actual implementation” of the nine conditions defined by the European Commission.

On March 19, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze reiterated that the issue of “vetting” of judges is “closed”, as it “contradicts the Constitution of Georgia”. On the same day, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili repeated the ruling party’s position, arguing that the opposition and civil society had failed to provide examples of systemic problems in the judiciary.

Instead of hearing “concern and apology” towards the judges from NGOs, the opposition and some Embassies who were part of “discreditation campaign”, Papuashvili complained, “we see an arrogant position that we have to tear apart the Constitution of Georgia, forget our independence and say that we are a people who are not capable of governing our own country…”.

