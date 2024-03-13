 Placeholder canvas
Source: Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB)
Georgia-Azerbaijan Land Border to Remain Closed until July 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/03/2024 - 11:19
Azerbaijan has once again extended the “special quarantine regime” until July 1, 2024 6 AM “in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the country and the consequences it may cause,” according to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on March 11. The quarantine measures have been in place since spring 2020.

Speaking at the presentation on the achievements and plans of the Georgian tourism and aviation industry on March 5, Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili said that Georgia has lost more than 1.5 million tourists due to the Azerbaijani land border closure, which amounts to about $400 million in lost revenues.

