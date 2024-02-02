Two More Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Two more Georgians – Zura Tsiklauri and Gocha Zhvania – have been killed in fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Legion, a military unit “Georgian Legion” made up of mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine, reported on February 1.

The Georgian Legion informed Civil.ge that both were Georgian citizens. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well.

Killed Georgian fighters; Source: RFE/RL

According to the Georgian Legion, the fighters were killed on Ukraine’s eastern front. Both have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014. They also fought in the 2008 Russian-Georgian war.

The latest casualties bring to 44 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

