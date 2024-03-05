Iceland’s President Visits Georgia

Iceland’s President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson arrived on an official visit to Georgia on March 5.

President Jóhannesson has already met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, and further meetings are scheduled with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

Other events of his agenda include a meeting of Georgian and Icelandic business representatives together with Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili and delivering a public lecture at Tbilisi State University.

Meeting with Georgian President

On March 5, President Zurabishvili hosted her colleague from Iceland in an official welcome ceremony at her residence at Orbeliani Palace.

The two presidents made joint statements after the meeting. According to President Zurabishvili, the two sides discussed, among others issues, the increased significance of the Black Sea in NATO’s stability and security as well as situation in Georgia’s occupied territories, including “Moscow’s plan to open a permanent naval base in Ochamchire”, the planned “transfer of Sokhumi airport to Russia”, etc. President Zurabishvili noted that President Jóhannesson had expressed his wish to visit the occupation line.

The sides also discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the area of green energy. President Zurabishvili cited Iceland’s extensive experience in dealing with natural disasters, recalling tragic cases Georgia has experienced in the past, and noted that the country should deepen cooperation with Iceland in this direction.

President Jóhannesson expressed Iceland’s full support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He said the meeting focused on green energy and expressed hope for further cooperation between the countries. In an episode that entertained the audience, he recalled his earlier, long-standing encounter with Georgians who translated his name into a Georgian equivalent as “Guduna Ivanishvili” – with the same surname as the founder of Georgia’s ruling party.

“So, Guduna Ivanishvili is pleased to be here,” President Jóhannesson said.

More to follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)