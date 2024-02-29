Watchdog: MPs’ Work Trips Cost GEL 1.9 Million in 2023, with GD’s Share at 80%

In 2023, the total cost of MPs’ working trips, both international and domestic, amounted to GEL 1 939 749 (about USD 718 000), with visits undertook by ruling “Georgian Dream” MPs accounting for GEL 1 341 822 (about USD 497 000), or 80 percent of the total, local watchdog Governance Monitoring Center (GMC) reported as part of its Squander Detector project, based on data published by the Georgian Parliament. International work-related trips accounted for 95 percent of the total.

In recent years, the cost of business trips has shown a steady increase, except during the pandemic years, when both the number and the total cost decreased significantly. As reported by Squander Detector, the GD share of expenditures has consistently exceeded 70% of the total sum. According to Squander Detector:

In 2018, MPs' work visits totaled GEL 1 681 931 (about USD 622 500), with the GD MPs accounting for 80 percent of the cost;

In 2019, the total rose to GEL 1 748 558 (about USD 647 000), with GD's share increasing to 82 percent;

In 2020, the total cost significantly dropped to GEL 331 178 (about USD 122 500), with GD's share remaining above 70 percent;

In 2021, the total cost of MPs' work visits climbed to GEL 767 876 (about USD 284 000);

In 2022, the total rose again to GEL 1 745 672 (about USD 646 000), with GD's share about 83 percent;

The Squander Detector also singled out three MPs whose combined visits were the most expensive in 2023. These were:

Nikoloz Samkharadze, GD MP and the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, who made a total of 24 visits amounting to GEL 152 994 (about USD 56 600);

Maka Botchorishvili, GD MP and the EU integration Committe Chair, who undertook 29 visits, totaling GEL 143 476 (about USD 53 100) in expenses;

, GD MP and the EU integration Committe Chair, who undertook 29 visits, totaling GEL 143 476 (about USD 53 100) in expenses; Givi Mikanadze, GD MP and the Education, Science, and Youth Affairs Committee Chair, who made 20 visits, totaling GEL 95 520 (about USD 35 300) in expenses.

The Squander Detector also highlighted the most expensive work trip made in 2023. This was to Angola by the Speaker of Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili. The cost of this trip was GEL 18 973 (about USD 7 000).

