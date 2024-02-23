PM Kobakhidze Meets U.S. Ambassador Dunnigan

On February 23 Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had his first meeting with the U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan in his new role. According to the government administration “a wide range of issues pertaining to the strategic partnership between the two countries and prospects of bolstering their cooperation were discussed at the meeting.” The press release reads that it was noted at the meeting that “Georgia remains committed to furthering democratic reforms, institutional empowerment, and the country’s democratic development.” The parties reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen and further develop productive cooperation between the countries, the government administration said.

The U.S. Embassy said this was an “excellent meeting” about further deepening of bilateral strategic partnership. According to the Embassy “the sides discussed U.S. support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic trajectory, U.S. efforts to increase bilateral trade and investment and support Georgia’s development as a Middle Corridor” as well as strong military partnership that underpins US-Georgia relationship.