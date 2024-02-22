70 Members Leave UNM in Zugdidi to Join former Chair Nika Melia

In Zugdidi, west Georgia, 70 members and activists of the largest opposition party, the “United National Movement” (UNM), left the party, UNM campaign local headquarters member Irina Shedania announced on behalf of the group at the special press briefing on February 22. According to her, those who left the UNM will join the movement of former party chair Nika Melia.

“Given the current events in the [UNM] party, we have decided to join Nika Melia’s team, to leave the United National Movement and to continue to fight together with Nika Melia’s team with our truth and our dignity for the democratic development of our country,” – Shedania told journalists.

During the briefing, it was also announced that dozens of party members and activists are planning to leave the UNM in the future.

The largest opposition party began to bleed members last year, since the current Chair Levan Khabeishvili expelled the former Chair Nika Melia on November 27, 2023, with some of those who left saying they planned to join former leader Melia in his movement.

Also Read