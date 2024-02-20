Parliamentary Majority Leadership Reshuffled

The Georgian Dream party which has a parliamentary majority has elected MP Mamuka Mdinaradze as its leader, replacing Irakli Kobakhidze, who has been elected Prime Minister of Georgia.

MP Rati Ionatamishvili has been elected as the new Georgian Dream faction chairperson, succeeding Mdinaradze, while MP Giorgi Tsagareishvili has been endorsed as the faction’s first deputy chair.

In addition, MP Nino Tsilosani, Chairperson of the Agrarian Issues Committee, is set to be nominated for Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, replacing Irakli Chikovani, who has become the new Defense Minister in PM Irakli Kobakhidze’s cabinet.

MP Gela Samkharauli will be nominated to replace Nino Tsilosani as the Agrarian Issues Committee Chairperson, and MP Irakli Dachi Beraia is set to become the Committee’s Deputy Chairperson.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)