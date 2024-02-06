Reactions to President Zurabishvili’s Annual Address to Parliament

On February 6, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili delivered a final annual address in Parliament.

The President spoke about security challenges, focusing on Russia’s hybrid war, the ongoing occupation of Georgian regions and Russia’s war in Ukraine; the process of Georgia’s EU membership and the importance of mobilizing the whole society on this path; the challenges to Georgian democracy and the importance of dismantling the Soviet system and transforming the country “into a vibrant, successful, strong, European and democratic state”; and the importance of free and fair elections in 2024.

Salome Zurabishvili addressed various stakeholders: the government, the opposition, the diaspora and the youth. She sharply criticized the ruling Georgian Dream party in her speech.

Civil.ge compiled reactions to the President’s last address:

Ruling party

Irakli Kobakhidze, candidate for Prime Minister: “As for the President’s address, there was nothing interesting there. The only thing that was interesting was that she confirmed her plans which we have been talking about that she clearly is going to launch a pseudo political force in the middle [term used in Georgian politics to refer to those who are neither Georgian Dream nor UNM supporters]. To this end, she will resign in September and participate in the elections. This was the only interesting thing we could derive from her address. … The only person who should answer the questions is Salome Zurabishvili herself, who has distinguished herself by violating the constitution and acting against our statehood and European integration. She must answer the questions that Georgian society has for Salome Zurabishvili”.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Georgian Dream party: “We can say freely that it was an address of a regular member of the radical opposition. In her lengthy speech there was not a word about any success of the country…Let’s put aside the domestic assessments. We may even be subjective. Every week, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other reputable organizations publish various research results in which there is not a field where we do not have progress. Nevertheless, the nominal president of Georgia did not say a word about the positive side. It was the speech of a regular opposition member who wants to lead some kind of opposition movement…”

Opposition

Tinatin Bokuchava, chair of the United National Movement parliamentary faction: “I think we’ve heard much more courageous, clear and sincere messages from her now than in the past. One of them was about Bidzina Ivanishvili’s evil, malign influence, that he is the sole ruler, and that if Georgia wants to join the European Union, we should move from a one-person, one-party model of government to a coalition model. A change of government is essential for this, and I am sure that the Georgian people will change the government peacefully in the October elections.”

Giorgi Vashadze, MP from the opposition Strategy Agmashenebeli: “It is difficult not to agree with her assessments that there is the elite corruption in the country, and that people are extremely poor…Unemployment…Catastrophic migration [emigration]…This is what Ivanishvili and his party have brought. This is Ivanishvili’s gang running [the country]. This time the diagnosis was right, that it is Ivanishvili who is [responsible for] everything… I also agree about Kobakhidze as well…most importantly, I would like to positively assess the [President’s] call for the unity of the opposition.”

Salome Samadashvili, Lelo for Georgia: “I welcome the fact that the President’s vision is fully in line with Lelo’s, [emphasizing] that the European future and the destiny of our country will be determined in the upcoming elections. We have received a very clear message from her that the oligarchic regime of Bidzina Ivanishvili, with its corruption, its ties with Russia and its policies, is the main obstacle to the realization of the historic aspirations of the Georgian people… I think this should be duly noted by all Georgian citizens.”

Khatia Dekanoidze, Euro-optimists: “Very clear messages have indeed been conveyed, i.e. that the form of government that exists in Georgia is the hard oligarchic kleptocracy, primarily engineered by Bidzina Ivanishvili – a diagnosis clearly articulated by the Georgian President…She emphasized the presence of corruption and significant democratic challenges in Georgia… She mentioned everything… I think it’s important that the Georgian president talks about these issues so that the world audience can hear”.

This news may be updated…

