Georgia Ranks 50th in Passport Index

Civil.ge 17/01/2024
Georgia is ranked 50th in the Henley & Partners Global Passport Index of 2024. The Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can have access without a prior visa. The index includes 199 passports and 227 destinations.

A person with a Georgian passport can travel visa-free to 121 countries. According to the 2024 ranking, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain share the top spot as the most powerful passports with 194 visa-free destinations.

In 2023, Georgia also ranked 50th in the same ranking, but with 116 visa-free countries. Five new visa-free destinations were added in 2023, including Russia and China.

