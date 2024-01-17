SovLab Says Government Hinders Access to Soviet Archives

On January 17, SovLab – The Soviet Past Research Laboratory, a civil society organisation that studies Georgia’s Soviet past, held a press conference on the issue, saying that it has become very difficult, and in some cases impossible, for researchers to work on archival documents from the Soviet period. According to SOVLAB, the gradual restriction of access to Soviet archives by the ruling Georgian Dream has significantly hampered the scientific study of the past, contributing to the successful instrumentalization of recent history by the Russian disinformation machine.

During the press conference, Irakli Khvadagiani, Chairman of the Board of SovLab, expressed deep concern, stating that the situation has not shown any improvement over the years; in fact, it has worsened.

Khvadagiani highlighted the pressure imposed by the existing legislative framework on research possibilities, emphasizing that informal tactics employed by authorities further impede researchers. An illustrative example is the authorities’ reluctance to disclose the identities of KGB personnel from the 1970s and 1980s, a move that Khvadagiani interprets as an attempt to shield the Soviet-era authorities, who are considered by the “current system” to be its “forefathers.”

Archives under Informal SSSG Control

Giorgi Kandelaki suggested that in reality it is the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) that informally decides whether researchers should have access to certain information. According to him, there have been a number of cases where researchers have been denied access on the SSSG’s directives. SovLab said that the SSSG does not have the legal authority to control the access to archives.

Kandelaki contended that the State Security Service of independent Georgia should naturally have an interest in exposing the crimes of the Soviet totalitarian regime; however, he observes a contradictory practice. He pointed out that the Russian information war machine is taking advantage of the Georgian public’s limited awareness of the Soviet past. The lack of comprehensive information, exacerbated by the challenges faced by researchers, creates fertile ground for the distortion of historical narratives and the manipulation of public perceptions.

Irakli Khvadagiani, Chairman of the Board of SovLab, elaborated on the issue, citing a recent case involving the positive portrayal of Stalin on the icon of the Matrona of Moscow in the main cathedral of Tbilisi.

MIA Archive Closed for Researchers

According to Khvadagiani, the archive of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been closed to research for several months, citing “reorganization”. This unit officially houses the Soviet-era archives of the former Committee for State Security (KGB), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic.

Khvadagiani fears that the closure of the MIA archives may continue for a long time, or that they may be reopened under even more difficult conditions for research. He noted that in this difficult situation for researchers, when they lack access to the crucial archive, no digital services are being provided to compensate. Khvadagiani stressed that the digitization of Soviet documents in general remains a pressing issue.

SovLab also highlighted an alarming example of archive administrations deliberately restricting access to catalogues, citing various technical problems. For example, the KGB archive does not have a website, and the National Archives website is very limited.

Ban on Photographing Documents

The SovLab also highlighted another obstacle, which is the ban on photographing archival documents. Instead, researchers can ask archive administrations to photocopy documents, but according to Kandelaki, this requires significant financial resources, as the fees are high and researchers usually need thousands of photocopies to conduct their studies.

Furthermore, SovLab representatives underscored instances where specific documents are deliberately concealed, creating artificial barriers to access.

Abuse of Personal Data Protection Law

SovLab representatives have raised concerns over alleged misuse by the Ministry of Justice of the Georgian Law on Personal Data Protection, claiming that it is being used to classify important information about individuals for an extended period of 75 years under the pretext of protecting personal data.

This practice, SovLab points out, has significant consequences, as it severely restricts access to vital information covering virtually the entire period from 1949 to the present day. The organization claims that this restriction significantly hampers the ability of researchers to delve into historical data and prevents a full understanding of events and developments during this extensive period.

Difficult Working Conditions

According to SovLab, researchers have to contend with cramped reading rooms and long queues, which severely hamper their ability to work properly. For example, the reading room at the MIA archive is located next to a shooting room, exposing researchers to the disturbing sounds of gunfire as they work.

Recommendations

SovLab issued the following recommendations for the authorities:

Researchers must be allowed to photograph archival documents with their own devices.

Photocopying must become free in line with the international practice;

The authorities must stop misinterpreting the Law on the protection of personal data;

The State Security Service of Georgia must stop interfering with archives’ work;

The authorities should publish catalogues;

Reading rooms must be set up in appropriate places.

