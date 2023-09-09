Fire Damages Georgian National Archives

On the evening of September 8, a fire broke out in one of the buildings of the National Archives of Georgia, which stores the originals of Georgian cinematographic works, as well as audio materials, some of which date back to the end of 19th century.

According to a press release from the National Archives of Georgia, nitro-based films were stored in the building. The National Archive said copies of all the films are kept in the film archive. The fire was localized and did not spread to other buildings of the National Archives. No one was injured in the fire.

It is not known whether all the tapes have been destroyed. So far, the National Archives and the Ministry of Culture have not provided any information about the damage.

The fire did not spread to the main archive or other nearby buildings, and there is no information on the cause of the fire or whether an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The incident sparked criticism in the media and professional circles about the neglected state of the National Archives, which lacks basic security and proper logistical conditions, and are situated in a very old and rundown buildings.

Soviet Past Research Laboratory’s Statement

According to the Soviet Past Research Laboratory, historical film tapes have been destroyed by the fire. The laboratory points out that the precise extent of the irrecoverable loss in terms of time period and volume of material remains undetermined. The statement notes that this tragic incident underscores the state’s “superficial and “often destructive approach to preserving memory, as it strives to limit access to archives”.

The statement emphasizes that over the years, artificial restrictions on archive access have increased, and researchers have faced systematic obstacles. Consequently, there is skepticism regarding the assertion that all destroyed tapes have been digitized. Therefore, the laboratory is urging the establishment of an open-format commission to investigate the disaster’s consequences. This commission would ensure maximum societal oversight, transparency, and citizen awareness while holding both individuals and the system accountable for the disaster.

The Soviet Past Research Laboratory states, “The recent tragedy reminds us of the critical importance of compelling proper maintenance of state archival repositories and transforming this historically closed and uncooperative system into open, publicly monitored institutions serving the public interest.”

The laboratory further highlights the inadequate and hazardous storage conditions of the Communist Party’s extensive archive, which houses unique sources on the fourth floor of the “Silknet” building in Mukhiani. Likewise, the Committee for State Security (КГБ) archive, with its self-evident significance, is located in a former auxiliary building within the Police Academy’s courtyard, adjacent to an active shooting range.

According to the laboratory, even under these challenging circumstances, the state prohibits researchers from photographing documents using their own equipment, and “the Personal Data Law is misused to obstruct research into the recent past”.

