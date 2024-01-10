 Placeholder canvas
The Roki Tunnel. Photo courtesy: https://architectureguru.ru/
News

Russia Abolishes Oil and Gas Export Duties to Occupied Tskhinvali

Civil.ge Send an email 10/01/2024 - 17:42
67 Less than a minute

Effective from January 10, Russia has abolished “customs duties” on the export of oil products and gas to the occupied Tskhinvali region, the Russian news agency Tass.ru reported on January 10.

According to the same source, a zero duty will be applied to the volumes agreed upon by the Kremlin and the de facto authorities in Tskhinvali, while the Russian standard rate will continue to apply to the excess amount.

According to the same source, the sides also agreed to implement zero tariffs in 2024 for various product categories, including plastics, ferrous metals and their derivatives, as well as aluminum and products made from it.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 10/01/2024 - 17:42
67 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Activist’s Home Surrounded by Angry Protesters Led by “Alt Info” After Stalin Icon is Defaced

10/01/2024 - 19:12

More than 9000 Georgians Sought Asylum in Germany in 2023

10/01/2024 - 11:57

The Daily Beat: 9 January

10/01/2024 - 09:00

CSOs Critical about the Content of Government’s Action Plan on EU Conditions

09/01/2024 - 16:42
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button