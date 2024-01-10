Russia Abolishes Oil and Gas Export Duties to Occupied Tskhinvali

Effective from January 10, Russia has abolished “customs duties” on the export of oil products and gas to the occupied Tskhinvali region, the Russian news agency Tass.ru reported on January 10.

According to the same source, a zero duty will be applied to the volumes agreed upon by the Kremlin and the de facto authorities in Tskhinvali, while the Russian standard rate will continue to apply to the excess amount.

According to the same source, the sides also agreed to implement zero tariffs in 2024 for various product categories, including plastics, ferrous metals and their derivatives, as well as aluminum and products made from it.

