BREAKING: Ivanishvili Elected GD Honorary Chair

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and patron of the ruling Georgian Dream party, has been elected its honorary chairman during the unscheduled party congress today.

This marks the return of Ivanishvili to at least a semi-formal political role after he announced the decision to quit politics “for good” in 2021.

Georgia is heading into parliamentary elections in the fall of 2024. Ivanishvili’s informal role behind the scenes has generated criticism both within the country and abroad about the oligarch pulling the strings of the ruling party leadership. “De-oligarchisation” remains one of the tasks Georgia has to fulfill to advance towards the EU.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)