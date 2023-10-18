 Placeholder canvas
Source: Administration of the President of Georgia
News

Georgian Parliament Fails to Impeach President Salome Zurabishvili 

Civil.ge Send an email 18/10/2023 - 17:00
184 1 minute read

The Parliament of Georgia fails to impeach President Salome Zurabishvili, with 86 votes in favor and 1 against. 100 votes were needed for impeachment, but only 90 MPs registered.

Before the official decision, Georgian Dream representative have noted that the majority itself had not expected it would be able to impeach the President, since opposition would likely be against the decision.

On September 12, 80 deputies filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court regarding the impeachment of the President of Georgia.

On October 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that President Salome Zurabishvili had violated the Constitution. The Court determines that the President breached the country’s Constitution by making working visits to Europe without the Government’s approval. 

Also Read: 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 18/10/2023 - 17:00
184 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

MEPs React to GD’s Attempt to Impeach President, Say GD Does not Support Georgia’s EU Aspirations

18/10/2023 - 21:36

Ombudsman Asks OSCE/ODIHR For Legal Assessment on Amendments to Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations

18/10/2023 - 18:53

NBG Sells Additional Foreign Reserves

18/10/2023 - 18:08

Parliament Debates Impeachment of the President

18/10/2023 - 14:48
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button