Occupation Forces Arrest and Release Individuals Accused of Killing Temur Karbaia

The occupation forces in Abkhazia first arrested and then released about 10 de-facto law enforcers, including representatives of the de-facto criminal police, of the Gali department of the so-called Interior Ministry in connection with the killing of a Georgian citizen, Temur Karbaia on December 9, according to Formula TV.

According to the latest information, provided by the local residents of Gali region to Mtavari TV Kvekveskiri, Zarakua, Tkebuchava, and Abshilava were among the detained de-facto law enforcers who were later released. Formula TV reports that the identities of the others are still unknown.

The State Security Service of Georgia yet has to make a statement regarding the killing of the Georgian citizen.

Civil.ge has contacted the State Security Service with a request to provide information. The news will be updated accordingly.

To be updated…