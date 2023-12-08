Two Georgian Citizens to be Prosecuted in Occupied Tskhinvali

On December 8, so-called state security committee [also known as the KGB] of the Russia-occupied Tskhinvali region said it has initiated “criminal cases” against two Georgian citizens, residents of the village of Adzvi, Gori municipality Giorgi Meladze and Dito Korinteli for “deliberate” and “illegal crossing of the state border” on November 24, 2023.

On November 25, the Georgian State Security Service announced that the Russian occupation forces illegally detained three Georgian citizens in the occupied territory near the village of Adzvi, Gori municipality.

The SSSG later reported on December 5 that one Georgian citizen who had been illegally detained near the Adzvi village had been released. The fate of another two citizens remained unknown till now.

Also Read: