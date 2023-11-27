Government Approves De-oligarchization Action Plan

On November 27, at its weekly meeting, the Government of Georgia approved the “Action Plan for Avoiding the Excessive Influence of Vested Interests in Economic, Political and Public Life in Georgia”, also known as the “De-Oligarchization Plan”.

At the beginning of the meeting, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that he and Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili would communicate with European colleagues to inform them about the de-oligarchization plan. “It is our common wish that all these reforms envisaged in these nine steps will be implemented as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Garibashvili said, referring to the nine recommendations that Georgia must implement following European Commission’s recommendation of the country’s candidacy.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended Georgia’s candidacy, but asked the country to implement nine different steps. Among other things, Tbilisi was asked to improve the current Action Plan to implement a multi-sectoral, systemic approach to de-oligarchization, in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and accompanied by a transparent and inclusive process involving opposition parties and civil society.

On November 22, the Government of Georgia published its Action Plan on De-Oligarchization. The Government developed the Action Plan based on legislation and measures in seven different areas, including the fight against corruption, public procurement, competition policy, the judiciary, the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the monitoring of the financial activities of political parties, and the media.

