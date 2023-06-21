GD Chair Kobakhidze: De-oligarchization Law Adoption Deferred till December

Speaking to journalists today, GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze said that the ruling GD team will not consider the adoption of the de-oligarchization law next week as planned. He said that the GD would not return to the discussion of the law till December and will wait for the position of the European Commission and European Council on the matter. He also noted that the government team would like to know whether the adoption of the law, “which envisages in itself the personalized approach” would be removed altogether from the list of 12 priorities.

Kobakhidze stressed that European partners, including the President of the European Council, had asked Prime Minister Garibashvili not to pass the law during his visit to Brussels.

Last week, the GD majority rushed through a vote in Parliament on the de-oligarchization draft law without taking into account the opinion of the Venice Commission, which recommended that it be shelved. The Commission said in its second and final conclusion that the draft law – despite amendments – should not be adopted, citing the potential for political abuse and arbitrary application. The Commission said these risks arose largely because the law’s approach to the problem was “individual” rather than “systemic”.

