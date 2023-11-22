Schools “to Gain More Autonomy” with National Curriculum Updates

On November 21, the first stage of work on changes to the National Curriculum, initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia, was completed, said the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia. The changes, the Ministry says, are aimed at giving private and public schools more autonomy.

“Changes have been made to all components of learning-teaching planning and management, including learning-teaching principles, plans, and content components, as well as teaching methods, assessment, and organization of the learning process,” – said the Ministry, adding that all components are aimed at supporting general education institutions and giving schools more opportunities to plan a more student-centered learning process.

The Ministry reformulated the objectives of the National Curriculum, and the goals for each subject group. The private schools will be allowed to decide for themselves which subjects to teach to achieve the goals. Schools will also decide independently on the methodology.

Formative assessment components, including classroom, homework and summative assessments, have been abolished and schools have been given the right to create their own assessment system and principles, which will then be converted into the National Curriculum’s 10-point system. Private schools will also be allowed to set the threshold not by grade but by level.

A mandatory remedial program has been introduced for students lagging behind or at the risk of dropping out. The national curriculum also no longer describes the functions of faculty, leaving it up to schools to decide which functions the members of the school community will perform.

Ethnic minority students could only study their mother tongue if there were ten applicants. This rule has been removed in such a way that from now on, every ethnic minority will be able to get the opportunity to study his or her mother tongue individually.

In addition, the textbook agreement rule was approved, allowing private and public schools to use unmarked textbooks, if agreed with with the Ministry.

At the same time, according to the Ministry, the process of revising the subject standards is underway and the formation of subject groups has begun, involving teachers, representatives of the academic community and psychologists. The revision process will be completed in the spring of 2024.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)