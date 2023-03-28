The New Deputy Minister of Education is Appointed

On March 28, Giorgi Amilakhvari, the newly appointed Minister of Education and Science in Georgia, presented Gela Geladze as his deputy.

Geladze, who will replace Valerian Gobronidze, will oversee the vocational education development, economic, legal, and administrative departments, as well as the LEPL Office of Resource Officers of Educational Institutions, LEPL Educational and Scientific Infrastructure Development Agency, and LEPL Education Management Information System.

Gela Geladze has been working in the Ministry of Education since 2018 as the Head of the LEPL (legal entity of public law) Office of Resource Officers of Educational Institutions. From 2016 to 2018, he served as the Head of Division in the Central Criminal Police Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Previously, from 2012 to 2016, he was the Deputy Head of the National Probation Agency at the Ministry of Corrections of Georgia.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)