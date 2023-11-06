Two Sentenced to Prison in “Vake Park” Case

Tbilisi City Court told Civil.ge that defendants Giga Gigashvili, the former head of the City Hall’s Environmental Protection Department, and the expert of the City Hall’s contractor company Vakhtang Londaridze on November 6, had been sentenced to prison in the “Vake Park” case.

According to the court’s decision, Giga Gigashvili was sentenced to three years in prison under Article 220 Prima (2) of the Criminal Code, which refers to negligence resulting in death or serious injury of a person, and Vakhtang Londaridze was sentenced to one a and a half years under Article 362 (1), which refers to forgery of official documents.

In addition, the court fined the companies involved in the rehabilitation of the “Vake Park” fountain. In particular, “Expertise, Construction, Design” – 50,000 GEL, “MshenInspect LLC” – 100,000 GEL and “Greenservice+” – 250,000 GEL.

On October 13, 2022, 13-year-old Marita Meparishvili died as a result of an electric shock she received while entering the newly renovated fountain at Vake Park in Tbilisi. She was playing volleyball with her friends when the ball fell into the fountain. The girl was trying to remove the ball from the fountain when she was electrocuted.

