One Acquitted, Eight Sentenced to Prison in “Vake Park” Case

Tbilisi City Court announced on July 10 that Judge Lasha Kldiashvili had acquitted Valery Gobejishvili, a welder employed by “New Metal Design,” and sentenced the remaining eight defendants to prison in the “Vake Park” case.

According to the information of the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia, the director of Greenservice+, Lasha Purtsvanidze was sentenced to 6 years in prison under the articles of Article 220 Prima (2), referring to negligence resulting in the death or serious injury of a person, Article 362 (1), referring to the forgery of official documents, and performance of substandard work (II, III of 251). Meanwhile, Giorgi Vakhtangishvili, the deputy head of City Hall’s Environmental Protection Department, was sentenced to 3 years for negligence (Article 342, II of the Civil Code).

In addition, Beqa Murgvliani and Lasha Chigitashvili, representatives of Greenservice+ and New Metal Design LLC, respectively, received three-year sentences for negligence under Article 220 Prima (2) as per the court’s decision. Giorgi Gobejishvili, one of the welders employed by New Metal Design LLC, was sentenced to four years under Article 240(2) of the Criminal Code, which pertains to a breach of safety regulations. Devi Kakhoidze, an employee of Greenservice+, received a three-year sentence under Article 25-362 (1) for inciting the production of a forged official document. Furthermore, Nugzar Kitiashvili, the director of MshenInspect LLC, and Davit Tushishvili, an expert from the same company, were both sentenced to three years and six months for producing a forged official document under Article 362(1).

“We remind you that the substantive examination of the case against the former head of the City Service of the City Hall, the expert of “Expertise, Construction, Design” and three legal entities is also under way in the Tbilisi City Court,” the statement of the Prosecutor’s Office reads.

On October 13, 13-year-old Marita Mefarishvili died as a result of an electric shock she received while entering the newly renovated fountain at Vake Park in Tbilisi. She was playing volleyball with her friends when the ball fell into the fountain. The girl was trying to remove the ball from the fountain when she was electrocuted.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)