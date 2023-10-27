Local Woman Cuts Barbed Wires Near Occupation Line in Protest

Luda Salia, a Georgian citizen living near the occupation line in the village of Khurvaleti, cut through the barbed wire set up by the Russian occupiers in protest at the 26 October statement by the head of the Patriarchate’s public relations department, Archpriest Andria Jaghmaidze, who was commenting on reports of the appearance of Russian occupation forces near the St. George of Lomisi church in the village of Mleta.

During the Facebook live, the archpriest reacted to media reports about the appearance of Russian troops near a church at Mleta. Jaghmaidze accused the media of misleading the public, saying that the media first showed the footage of Russian troops in the vicinity of St George of Lomisi Church near Mleta, which was then followed by the images of the sealed St George of Lomisi Church in Kirbali village, which had been closed by the occupying forces in June this year. [The confusion was reportedly caused by the fact that there are several churches in Georgia under the name of Lomisi.]

Jaghmaidze then spoke about the reason why the occupying forces had sealed in June the door of St. George of Lomisi Church in Kirbali village, Gori municipality, stating that it was because “someone waved the Georgian flag there, which became the reason for the Russian military to take strict measures”, while also calling waving a Georgian flag a “reckless step”.

Recalling this incident he said: “Recklessly…in a miscalculated way, in the name of patriotism and pathos, they waved the Georgian flag and the temple [in Gori district] was completely closed.” He also said: “Some time ago it was possible to go there, this year our pilgrims also went there, clergymen went there, but… Intentionally or unintentionally, ignorantly or deliberately… let’s not aggravate the situation.”

In the footage Jaghmaidze says that the Russian occupation force’s ‘border patrol’ comes to the area near the local Mleta Lomisi church once or twice a week in shifts. He adds that they “came the day before yesterday and flew a drone”, saying that “this is not an uncommon occurrence and the occupiers fly them from the [military] base”.

Jaghmaidze then passes the word to Father Davit, who states: “These kinds of statements on this border are a very alarming issue and I would like to ask journalists to be very careful when they report something, considering that this is a so-called temporary border and we have to be very careful so that we don’t cause unnecessary irritation… They [the occupying forces] come all the time, they don’t create any tension for us, and they are always kind of warm, with love, and then they leave”.

Jaghmaidze’s comments have caused a public outcry. Speaking to Formula TV, Luda Salia said that she was “terribly irritated” by Andria Jaghmaidze’s statement. According to her, “such pathos and approach is disastrous for Georgia and means silent capitulation”. She stated that this is not the first time she has cut the bribed wires, adding: “And I wave the flag there too. No matter how much you say, I will always cut it, you occupiers! This is our village, our street, and you don’t have the right to cut our village in half and put up barbed wires.”

Regarding Archpriest Jagmaidze’s statement, Salia stated: “Instead of talking about taking down the flags and not annoying the Russians, perhaps it would be better for the Patriarchate to talk to the Patriarchate of Russia so that the confiscated temples be returned to us”.

Later today, the youth representatives of the United National Movement also protested against Archpriest Jaghmaidze’s statement, raising a Georgian flag next to the St. George of Lomisi church in Mleta.

