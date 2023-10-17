Plans to Link Russian Cities with Sokhumi by Sea Using “Kometas”

On October 16, the “Vice-President” of the Crimean Development Fund, Vasily Dyachenko, presented plans for cooperation between the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia, according to which it is planned to revive the old Soviet-era sea route of the “Kometa” ships, which will connect the cities Gelendzhik – Novorossiysk – Sochi – Sokhumi. The plans were announced at the plenary meeting of the IV Tourism Forum “Visit Apsny” in Sokhumi.

According to Russian state-owned news agency and Kremlin mouthpiece TASS, during his speech at the forum, Dyachenko emphasized Abkhazia’s “significant potential”, pointing in particular to its logistical advantages. He offered support in increasing tourist influx by sea, citing the availability of “modern and highly soundproof” vessels known as “Kometa,” which currently operate on the Gelendzhik – Novorossiysk – Sochi route. Dyachenkospoke of plans to expand this route from Sochi to Sokhumi by the next season, further boosting tourism in the region of Abkhazia. He also indicated that talks were underway with the de-facto leadership of Sokhumi regarding this proposal.

Dyachenko noted that there are ships in Crimea that once connected the peninsula’s cities, but navigation is currently closed, and it may remain closed next season. He said: “Something must be done about these ships, and we have decided to help increase the flow of tourists to the region of Abkhazia. It is quite likely that we will revive an old story, reminiscent of the time when “kometas” connected the sea cities of the former Soviet Union”. According to Dyachenko, “Abkhazia can now maximize its tourist flow” because the nearest airport in southern Russia is located in near proximity, in Sochi.

Dyachenko also highlighted “Abkhazia’s hospitality, safety, affordability, and natural beauty”, but noted that the tourism season is not year-round. To address this limitation, he proposed diversifying the tourism sector with health tourism during the off-season, including the development of spas, heated swimming pools, indoor water parks, mega-entertainment centers, and interactive museums as attractions.

Tourism Forum “Visit Apsny”

The so-called Abkhazian Tourism Union, organized in cooperation with the “Sokhumi City Hall” holds an annual forum focused on the development of year-round tourism in the region. The event attracts “tourism experts” from both Russia and occupied Abkhazia. This year the event is being held on October 16-18. The main themes of this year’s event include gastronomic and agritourism, spas, active and adventure tourism, and the development of tourism in protected areas.

At the event, the de-facto leaders of the occupied region emphasized the importance of developing year-round tourism, hoping to take advantage of the region’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. Tamila Mertskhulava, a de-facto official from Abkhazia, highlighted tourism as a “promising sector of economy”, noting that “Russia’s recognition of Abkhazian region has presented new global opportunities”.

Sergei Shamba, Secretary of the so-called “Abkhazian Security Council”, noted the progress in tourism while noting “the untapped potential of winter tourism” and the region’s wealth of ancient Christian churches. He said he sees these assets as a “source of off-season tourism”, especially in the realm of ethno-tourism, and anticipates expanded year-round tourism with the forthcoming operational Sokhumi airport.

The Russian representative in the occupied region, Mikhail Shurgalin noted “Abkhazia’s rising popularity among Russian tourists”, attributing it to both its natural beauty and to it “being strategic partner with Russia”.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)