Another Dismissed Employee Wins Legal Dispute with National Museum

Another dismissed National Museum employee, Nino Macharashvili, has won a lawsuit in the Tbilisi City Court against the National Museum of Georgia which is under the authority of the Ministry of Culture. According to Dito Khvichia, head of the “Justice League” legal firm defending the plaintiff’s interests in court, the court ruled that the dismissal that occurred in January 2022 was unlawful and the National Museum was ordered to provide compensation and back pay to Macharashvili “until the execution of the verdict.” The Science, Education and Culture Workers’ Union reacted to the decision, by saying that Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani and the management of the National Museum “occupied by her” have lost twelve court cases against sacked employees. “The truth will always prevail,” the Union added.

According to Radio Liberty, around one hundred workers were dismissed from the National Museum of Georgia in 2022, most of whom are currently pursuing legal action.

The National Museum can appeal the decision.

Tea Tsulukiani, since her appointment as Minister of Culture, has been frequently accused of persecuting freedom of expression and of politically motivated dismissals in the agencies under her authority.

Similar allegations were made during her tenure as Minister of Justice. According to Transparency International Georgia’s February 2022 data, during her tenure as Minister of Justice, the budget lost GEL 332,172 due to compensations “for illegal dismissals” of employees.

