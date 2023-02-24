Another Dismissed Employee Wins Dispute with Ministry of Culture

Giorgi Jamburia, another dismissed employee of the National Museum of Georgia, won his legal battle with the Ministry of Culture on February 23.

The Social Justice Center (SJC), which defended Jamburia’s rights in court, announced that the Tbilisi City Court had ruled that Jabmuria’s dismissal from the National Museum was illegal and ordered the Musem to pay Jamburia compensation of GEL 2,000 and back pay from the date of his dismissal.

The Social Justice Center said that Jamburia was dismissed in January 2022 following a reorganization of the agency that aimed to remove undesirable staff, rather than carry out structural changes and optimization. The organization believes that the evaluation process carried out by the Museum’s new management did not serve the assessment of Jamburia’s competencies and skills. Jamburia, a graphic designer by profession, worked as an assistant in one of the departments.

The Social Justice Center plans to appeal the amount of compensation, saying “it is unreasonably low.”

The organization continues to work on the cases of “illegally” dismissed employees of the agencies subordinate to the Ministry of Culture

It is noteworthy that Tea Tsulukiani, since her appointment as Minister of Culture, has been frequently accused of persecuting freedom of expression and of politically motivated dismissals in the agencies under her authority.

Similar allegations were made during her tenure as Minister of Justice. According to Transparency International Georgia’s February 2022 data, during her tenure as Minister of Justice, the budget lost GEL 332,172 due to “illegal dismissals” of employees.

