Sanctioned Partskhaladze Gifts Properties to His Son

Documents from the Public Registry show that Otar Partskhaladze, sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for channeling the Russian influence in Georgia on behalf of FSB, gifted real estate and shares in a company to his son through an accelerated procedure on September 19 and 20.

According to the documents of the Registry, Partskhaladze gifted to his son, Andria (Anzor) Partskhaladze, three land plots, two rooms in a hotel complex, four commercial properties, and three apartments. Partskhaladze also gave his son Andria a 100% share in “GPS Consulting” LLC.

The locations and sizes of the property are as follows:

