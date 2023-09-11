UNM Youth Leader Arrested

During the protest near the government administration building, police arrested the secretary of the UNM Youth faction, Igor Narmania, as he was about to spray an inscription on the asphalt in the area adjacent to the government administration building. The detainee was with a group of young people protesting against Garibashvili’s alleged corruption and demanding PM’s resignation.

A scandal over Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s use of a state aircraft to fly himself and members of his family to the United States has erupted over the weekend. The incident has prompted calls from the opposition for Garibashvili to be impeached.

