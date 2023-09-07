Cellfie Mobile Receives License to Launch 5G Internet in Georgia

On September 7, the Communications Commission’s (ComCom) announced that licenses for the use of spectrum resources required for the introduction of 5G Internet have been granted to Cellfie Mobile (formerly known as Beeline, a Russian mobile operator) for a period of 15 years.

According to information from ComCom, Cellfie Mobile emerged as the winning bidder in an auction, securing one combined lot and three separate lots. These lots encompassed the frequency bands: 700 MHz, 3400-3600 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 1800 MHz. The total cost for these lots amounted to 4,497,045 GEL, with the operator submitting 30% of the prescribed sum to the state budget to obtain the necessary license.

Notably, Cellfie Mobile was required to allow a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) access to its licensed network, in exchange for a 20% discount during the auction. This obligation by ComCom drew criticism in July of this year from two major telecom operators, Magticom and Silknet. They argued that the Commission’s approach lacked proper justification or research and appeared influenced by bias. These companies also opposed the Commission’s disproportionate emphasis on the forced MVNO issue, viewing it as a “premeditated risk.”

