The Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.
New Security Rules Set for Parliament Visitors

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has announced the introduction of the new security rules for Parliament, which will come into force on September 18. The rules outline the conditions for access passes, the rules of conduct for visitors, the consequences for breaching them, and define security levels based on potential danger.

According to the Speaker’s decree, visitors to Parliament are obliged to “maintain peace and order” and “refrain from actions that may disrupt the activities of the Parliament of Georgia”. Visitors are now banned from hanging banners, distributing information material or placing demonstration material on the premises of the parliament building.

The new rules also prohibit visitors from communicating with journalists in the areas designated for briefing MPs without the consent of the Parliament’s Public Relations Department.

Visitors to the Parliament of Georgia are obliged to follow the instructions of the employees of the Special State Protection Service and the Parliamentary Supervisory Service. The Speaker of Parliament may take preventive measures and, in the case of serious breaches of the rules, restrict visitors’ access to Parliament buildings for up to one year.

