The Daily Beat: 16 August

We are glad to be back after the brief summer break and update you on daily events in Georgia.

At least three Russian journalists and activists have been poisoned abroad, including in Georgia, since the fall of 2022, reported the independent outlet “The Insider.” “The Insider” investigation revealed that in October 2022, Ekho Moskvy journalist Irina Babloyan moved from Moscow to Tbilisi, and since October 25, she started to feel extremely unwell, experiencing symptoms of some sikness. According to the outlet, after moving to Berlin a few months later, she gave blood for a toxicology test. However, she was later told by the laboratory at Berlin Charité Hospital that her blood samples had been ‘lost,’ and instead, the police questioned her thoroughly about the circumstances of the case. Interior Ministry and State Security Service of Georgia have not yet commented on the suspected poisoning.

Fans booed at the US band “The Killers” after their frontman Brandon Flowers invited a Russian audience member on stage at the Black Sea Arena, close to Batumi. Afterward, Flowers said he considered all people brothers and sisters and did not support division based on what country a person is from. As a sign of protest, fans erupted in noise, and some even left the concert. Later, the band apologized on social media for allowing the Russian to perform with them and for calling fans “brothers and sisters,” saying it “could be misconstrued.” The administration of the Black Sea Arena also issued a statement in which they apologized for the artist’s behavior, saying that they are sympathetic to the emotions of the audience.

According to the opposition party “Lelo for Georgia,” President Salome Zurabishvili “without media, without photos, without anything,” arrived in Kakheti to attend the funeral of Giorgi and Sofi Karalashvili, who died in the Shovi landslide, describing her funeral attendance as a great comfort for the mourning family. According to the Interior Ministry, as of 16 August, the death toll in the Shovi disaster site has risen to 26. Rescue teams continue searching the Shovi area as seven people are declared missing.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili approved the National Transport and Logistics Strategy 2023-2030 and its Action Plan 2023-2024, prepared by the Ministry of Economy. According to the official press release, “the strategy includes a long-term vision, goals, and objectives to promote the establishment of Georgia as a regional transportation and logistics hub.” According to the Ministry of Economy, the strategy also focuses on ensuring the safety of transport operations and on studying the possibility of developing a high-speed railway between Georgia and neighboring countries.

Public Defender urged the National Assessment and Examination Center (NAEC) to reconsider its decision not to give an additional exam to one of the applicants despite a health problem. The public Defender considered NAEC decision unjustified, restricting the applicant’s right to higher education, and issued a recommendation to the NAEC, requesting to hold an additional history exam.