Georgia Imposes Restrictions on Export of Passenger Cars to Russia and Belarus

Georgia has imposed restrictions on the export of passenger cars from Georgia to Russia and Belarus on August 1 in accordance with the EU’s 11th package of sanctions as confirmed by the Revenue Service of Georgia to Civil.ge.

“The restriction on re-export/export of vehicles imported from the United States of America to the territory of Georgia has been enforced since August 1, and the restriction on those imported from Europe will be enforced since September 26, in accordance with the 11th package of sanctions,” stated the Service.

The restrictions on exports to Russia and Belarus in the 11th sanctions package entail: “Extension of the ban on export of luxury cars to all new and second-hand cars above a certain engine size (> 1.900 cm³), and all electric and hybrid vehicles”.

