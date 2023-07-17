Court of Appeals Upholds Conviction of Megis Kardava

According to the July 17 decision of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal, the guilty verdict against the former chief of Georgia’s Military Police Department Megis Kardava, who was convicted of inhumane treatment in the “Prison Riot” case, remains in force.

The Appeals Court informed “Civil.ge” that Judge Lavrenti Maglakelidze did not approve the appeal of Megis Kardava’s lawyers. The lawyers appealed against the 2013 verdict of the Tbilisi City Court, which sentenced Kardava to three years and nine months in prison.

According to the convict’s lawyer, Gia Gorozia, Megis Kardava distrusts the court, which is why he was not present at the announcement of the verdict and did not say his last words.

Megis Kardava was wanted by the Georgian authorities since 2013 on multiple charges, in eleven criminal cases. He was detained in Ukraine in 2017 and extradited from Kyiv in 2021. He was found guilty in the criminal cases of the Navtlugi special operation, 2006 prison riot, the torture and sexual abuse videos case, as well as in organizing the torture and sexual abuse of retired colonel Sergo Tetradze, for which Kardava was sentenced to nine years in prison in absentia.

