CoE Commissioner for Human Rights visits Georgia

Dunja Mijatović, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, is on a working visit to Georgia. She has already met Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Mijatović participated as one of the invited speakers during the Tbilisi Women’s International Conference. She is also expected to inaugurate Tbilisi Pride Week, taking place from July 1 to July 8.

Inspired by wonderful women @Dunja_Mijatovic @ChiaraCorazzaWF @irenefellin M.Struthers at @TbilisiWomen on disproportional impact of conflict on women: GBV, SRH, GE

Proud that 1/3 births in 2022 after the war started in Ukraine took place in a facility supported by @UNFPAUkraine pic.twitter.com/75ncn5BQT8 — Florence Bauer (@BauerFlorence) July 1, 2023

Meeting with the Prime Minister

On July 1, Dunja Mijatović met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. They discussed the steps taken by the Georgian government to strengthen national mechanisms for protecting human rights, according to a press release from the Government’s administration.

Good exchange with the Prime Minister of #Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili @GharibashviliGe, during which I stressed the importance of an enabling environment for civil society, including journalists and #HumanRights defenders, to ensure they can operate freely and safely. pic.twitter.com/zuJJISmn4L — Commissioner for Human Rights (@CommissionerHR) July 1, 2023

During the meeting, PM Garibashvili highlighted Georgia’s commitment to fundamental human rights and freedoms, as guaranteed by the Constitution. The official release mentioned that the Parliament of Georgia recently adopted the 2022-2030 National Strategy for the Protection of Human Rights in Georgia, which addresses national needs and challenges while incorporating international human rights standards and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the release, the PM told the guest that said the Government’s main priority is to ensure a healthy environment for all citizens, and spoke about significant reforms implemented to this end. He highlighted the progress made in human rights protection since 2012, and the effectiveness of the Human Rights Council’s work was also emphasized.

The head of government also addressed the challenging humanitarian and human rights situation in the occupied regions of Georgia. The PM expressed gratitude to Mijatović for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to a peaceful policy for conflict resolution.

