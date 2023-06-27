EU, US, UK Sanctions Coordinators Meet Georgian Officials

EU Sanctions Envoy David O’Sullivan, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US State Department James O’Brien, and Director General, Economics, Science and Technology at the UK Foreign Office, Kumar Iyer, met the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, the Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiasvhili and the Vice Prime Minister, Levan Davitashvili.

They are also scheduled to meet the National Bank governor and the prosecutor-general. A meeting with business community representatives is planned.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

On June 27, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met the visiting delegation. He welcomed the visit and highlighted its significance for enhancing cooperation. According to the official release, the meeting was primarily focused on implementing the financial sanctions imposed on Russia, and Georgia’s “effective work” to prevent sanctions evasion, in close collaboration with the US, UK, and the EU.

Prime Minister dedicated considerable attention to Georgia’s “unwavering support for Ukraine” in both political and humanitarian realms, the release reads.

Meeting with the Foreign Minister

EU, US, and UK sanctions officials met Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili. The parties emphasized that the visit would bolster Georgia’s continued and close cooperation with the relevant offices.

The Foreign Ministry release says the Minister reaffirmed Georgia’s readiness to safeguard the financial sanctions regime imposed on Russia. It further notes that the guests offered a “positive assessment of the ongoing cooperation with Georgia” in implementing financial sanctions. They expressed their readiness to maintain an active dialogue and continue the collaborative efforts.

The meeting also addressed the topic of Georgia’s accession to the European Union. FM Darchiashvili reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to its European path, affirming the determination of both the population and the government to undertake the necessary reforms to advance toward the EU membership.

Meeting with the Minister of Economy

EU Sanctions Envoy, David O’Sullivan and US State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination Head, James O’Brien met with Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development and Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Vice Prime Minister Davitashvili emphasized Georgia’s commitment to EU membership and readiness for reforms. The delegation discussed Georgia’s support in implementing sanctions imposed by the US, EU, and Great Britain against Russia.

Davitashvili assured that Georgia strictly controls customs and financial operations to prevent sanctions evasion. He pledged assistance to partners in managing risks related to new sanctions. The Vice Prime Minister notes that positive feedback was received for Georgia’s cooperation in implementing the sanctions.

The meeting covered geopolitical situation, economic trends, challenges, and opportunities in the region. Davitashvili stressed the importance of close cooperation with EU, US, and UK to enhance trade relations, ensure effectiveness, and mitigate sanctions evasion risks, as mentioned in the press release.

