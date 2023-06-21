Police Arrest Eight in Fraudulent Scheme Targeting Tourists at Nightclubs

According to the Minister of the Interior, as a result of operational and investigative actions, the Central Criminal Police Department uncovered a fraudulent scheme targeting tourists at one of the nightclubs in Tbilisi, leading to the detention of eight people.

The investigation revealed that the nightclub owners had an illegal arrangement with taxi drivers to bring tourists to their club. With the help of employees, the perpetrators charged tourists extra money for their orders while subjecting them to psychological pressure and threats.

The investigation is being conducted under Article 180, part II, sub-paragraph “D” of the Criminal Code of Georgia. Those arrested now face charges of organized group fraud, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

