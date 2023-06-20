Court Orders Rustavi 2 TV to Compensate Giorgi Gabunia

On June 20, the lawyer of the acting director of Mtavari Arkhi TV, Giorgi Gabunia informed Civil.ge that the Tbilisi City Court had ruled that dismissal from Rustavi 2 of the former host of a prime-time news show “Postscriptum” was unlawful and ordered the television company to provide compensation in his favor. The verdict was announced today.

In 2019, Rustavi 2’s Director General, Paata Salia, fired journalists who were critical of the current owner and the government. Giorgi Gabunia, who was on holidiay at the time, was among those dismissed.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)