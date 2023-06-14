PM Garibashvili Visits Brussels

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is currently on a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. He has already met with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

During his visit he is also scheduled to meet with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. The Prime Minister will also deliver a speech at the “Europalia” international arts festival and host a reception on the occasion of Georgia’s Independence Day.

Meeting with the Belgian counterpart

On June 14, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The primary focus of the meeting was the strong partnership between Georgia and Belgium, encompassing both bilateral and multilateral dimensions. The leaders explored avenues to enhance cooperation across diverse domains such as trade, economy, investments, tourism, education, science, and culture.

According to the Government Administration of Georgia, particular attention was paid to the significance of the decision to acknowledge Georgia’s European perspective. It was pointed out that Georgia has nearly fulfilled 12 recommendations put forth by the European Commission. Irakli Garibashvili stressed the utmost importance of granting candidate status to Georgia by the end of the year, as it holds significance for both Georgia’s European future and its geopolitical standing. The Prime Minister expressed the belief that Georgia deserves this candidate status, which would contribute to reducing polarization within the country.

Great talks w/ 🇧🇪’s @alexanderdecroo. Discussed regional & global challenges, bilateral relations & support to 🇬🇪’s 🇪🇺 aspirations. Grateful for 🇧🇪’s unwavering support for 🇬🇪’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/7MArcJmzoF — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 14, 2023

Following the prime ministers’ meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Development Cooperation of the Federal Public Service of the Kingdom of Belgium to enhance cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia declares that a document signed by the foreign ministries of Georgia and the Kingdom of Belgium will enhance high-level political, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries. The agreement aims to facilitate regular political consultations regarding European and Euro-Atlantic integration matters. Moreover, the memorandum establishes a framework for collaboration in the field of education, encompassing diplomatic training, science, and culture.

The memorandum acknowledges the historical importance of the European Council granting Georgia a European perspective. Emphasis is placed on the imperative of fully maximizing the potential of the Association Agreement, encompassing the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area element. The document affirms backing for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

