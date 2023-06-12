Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler Visits Georgia

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler is on an official visit to Georgia. She met with the Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, the Foreign Minister of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili and the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili.

Dominique Hasler has visited the occupation line in the Odzisi area and got briefed about the dire humanitarian situation on the ground. During her visit, Dominique Hasler will also meet with the President Salome Zurabishvili. The Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein will pay tribute to the heroes who died fighting for the unity of Georgia and lay a wreath at the memorial.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

According to the press service of the Government Administration, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport of Liechtenstein.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the current state of relations between the countries and the potential for cooperation. The visit of Dominique Hasler was acknowledged as a significant step forward in bilateral relations, which will give a new impetus to future collaborations between the nations.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of collaboration in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. The Administration reports that trade and economic relations were a focal point of the discussion, stating that: “It was noted that Georgia is a reliable transit partner ready to develop key regional transit routes necessary to strengthen interconnections in the region and beyond.”

In addition, discussions at the meeting encompassed cooperation in the realms of education and sports. Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Dominique Hasler for Liechtenstein’s steadfast support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the counterparts held a face-to-face meeting, as well as a meeting in an extended format.

It was a pleasure to host FM of Liechtenstein @DominiqueHasler on her 1st official visit to 🇬🇪. 🇬🇪&🇱🇮 have high potential for developing coop in various fields. We agreed to continue working together to enhance ties for the benefit of our nations. Grateful for 🇱🇮's support for🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/1ndYo1In5w — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) June 12, 2023

At a joint briefing following the meeting, Darchiashvili said that the first official visit of the Liechtenstein Foreign Minister is of historical significance and is a demonstration of the support to Georgia at this important juncture, against the background of the security challenges in the region, due to Russia’s war against Ukraine. He said the visit will add momentum to the economic and trade relations between the two countries, creating ground for concluding the free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, of which Liechtenstein is a member.

He also stressed the economic attractiveness of Georgia for foreign partners and Georgia’s role as a transport hub and a reliable transit partner in the region. Darchiashvili also emphasized Georgia’s active participation in projects and initiatives of strategic importance, contributing to the strengthening of Europe’s energy security and the development of green, renewable energy.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament

According to the Parliament’s Speaker’s office, during the meeting of Dominique Hesler with the Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral relations, with a particular focus on inter-parliamentary cooperation and cooperation in education and science. The Speaker expresses gratitude for Liechtenstein’s support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports at international fora, in particular for the support of the UNGA Resolution on Georgian IDPs.

According to the Georgian Parliament, Dominique Hasler expressed Liechtenstein’s support for Georgia’s EU aspirations and readiness to share with Georgia Liechtenstein’s experience, as a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), in convergence with EU legislation.

To be updated…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)