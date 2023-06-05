Georgian PM Meets with Turkmen Minister of Trade

On June 5, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Turkmen Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Begench Gochmollayev, who is visiting Georgia, to discuss “close” political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Georgian government administration, the sides focused on foreign trade potential and discussed further steps to increase bilateral trade.

Garibashvili and Gochmollayev stressed “important partnership” in the energy sector. “The sides also discussed cooperation in the sphere of tourism and expressed their readiness to further increase tourist flows.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)